REINKE (Kniess), Phyllis
Age 97 of Kettering passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by Edward Reinke, her
husband of 61 years, and her daughter-in-law, Nancy Reinke. Phyllis is survived by her son, George Reinke Sr. and his wife Lynn Germain; her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Scott Koehler Sr.; seven grandchildren, Marcy (Steve) Lisle, Mindy (Greg) King, Missy (Scott) Turner, George (Kelly) Reinke Jr., Scott (Dori) Koehler Jr., Erich Koehler and Laura Koehler. She was also the beloved great-grandmother to: Nicholas Lisle, Evan (Caroline) Lisle, Annabel Lisle, Emma King, Tyler King, Sam Turner, Max Turner, Elianna Koehler, Zach Reinke and Madeline Koehler. Phyllis was born in Dayton and was a
graduate of Stivers High School Class of 1939 and Miami-Jacobs Business College. She married her high school sweetheart, Ed Reinke. When Ed returned from serving as a First Lieutenant in Europe in WWII, they built a house in Kettering where they would raise their family and live the rest of their lives. Phyllis and Ed loved to travel and had many adventures together. They were a loving couple whose home was always warm and welcoming. Many joyful holidays were spent around their table, as Phyllis was a beautiful and gracious hostess who enjoyed entertaining. Her family was blessed to have such a fun and loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma who was full of energy, laughter and love. She was never too busy to stop and read a book to her grandchildren, or take them for a wagon ride around the block. We will
always remember her warm smile; she will be missed. "A lady until the end," one of her great-grandchildren said. The
family will hold a private service Friday at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home located at 1632 Wayne Ave, Dayton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to in her memory. For those wishing condolences may be left at
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019