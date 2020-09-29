1/1
PHYLLIS ROBERTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERTS, Phyllis Ann Phyllis Ann Roberts, 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at UC Medical Center. She was born on November 25, 1935, the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Cline) Campbell. Phyllis had worked several years in retail before working for a cleaning service. Phyllis enjoyed playing bingo, had a passion for arts and crafts, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Theo) Garrison; two grandchildren, Heather (Dennis) Cain and Christopher (Glorina) Garrison; and three great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Gabriel and Erika. Visitation will be held from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12pm with interment to be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved