Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
SIZELOVE (nee Haag), Phyllis M. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Sizelove. Devoted mother of Diana (Wayne) Phillips and Bryan (Paula) Sizelove. Cherished grandmother of Kristina (Houston) Marcum, Aaron (Amanda) Phillips, Bryan (Brittany) Sizelove, and Becca (Matthew) Mauller. Loving great-grandmother of Hannah, Hayden, Jett, Isaac, Jackson, Caleb, Presley, Reagan, Kora, and Isabel. Preceded in death by her parents, Zelma and John Haag, a sister, Joyce Settle and a brother, Herbert Haag. Phyllis passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 85 years. She was a member of New Life Community Church, was involved in many Christian ministries as a Bible Study Teacher, and she was president of Women's AGLOW Fellowship. She was a longtime employee at McCullough Hyde Hospital. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056. Interment at College Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Life Community Church, 199 Highland Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences can be made at www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2020
