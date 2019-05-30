|
SNYDER, Phyllis R. Age 81, died May 24, 2019. She was born in North East, PA and was active in the Lane-Hooven House and the Hamilton Community Foundation. Three children, Sarah, Reid, and Neill, and three grandchildren, Garreth, Samantha and Nickolas, survive her. Services will be private. Memorials may be sent to the or the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 30, 2019