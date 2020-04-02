|
STEPHENSON, Phyllis A. Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Soin Medical Center due to complications from cancer. Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard L. "Dick"; parents, John & Louise Barnhart; grandson, Zachary Stephenson; good friend, Barbara Wolfe; and her furry companions, Muffin & Frankie "El Diablo". She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Kim & Chris Fourman of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Rick & Kerrie Stephenson of Huber Heights, Mike & Jeanne Stephenson of Claysville, PA; grandchildren; Jordan Jon, Matt & Anna; great-grandchildren, Ace & Quinn; brother Jack (Janene) Barnhart; sister Linda (Bob) Line and many other relatives & friends. Phyllis grew up in Eaton, Ohio and attended Dixon High School. She graduated in 1954 with 15 other classmates. She was a member of the drama class, cheerleader, played basketball and worked on the school newspaper. Phyllis also did some modeling during her high school years. She worked various jobs after graduation including Globe Industries where she met her husband, Dick. She eventually landed at Hunter Savings (Provident Bank) where she was hired as a teller and later held the positions of Branch Manager and VP of Marketing. Phyllis loved her job and developed many lifelong friendships at Hunter. She retired in 1997. After retirement she enjoyed spending more time with her family, having lunch with her many friends and discovered the joys of the internet. Phyllis loved playing computer games, staying in touch with friends, forwarding jokes and investigating various people. She would have made an excellent detective! Phyllis was a long standing member of American Business Women Association, where she awarded Business Woman of the Year. Phyllis loved animals and was an avid supporter of the Humane Society. Special thanks to her loyal friends, Sharon, Esther, Nancy, Bobbie, Linda, Judy and Carol. Phyllis was strong, intelligent, successful woman and had a great sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We love and miss you mom. Private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn on April 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Phyllis's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020