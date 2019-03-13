TINCHER, Phyllis Joan "Joanne" Age 88 of Centerville passed away on Monday March 11, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep after a long illness. Joan was a kind-hearted woman who was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be dearly missed. Joan was born in Dayton, OH on February 14, 1931 to the late Dwight and Lillian (Blackford) Clark. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Tincher who was by her side when she passed. Also surviving is her son Rex and wife Louise Tincher, daughter Amy and husband Mark Fitzsimmons, and granddaughter Marie Clark and her husband Bobby Trimbach Funeral services will be Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 26 North Locust St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Jennifer Burns officiating. Visitation will be FRIDAY at the church from 9:30-11:00 a.m.. Burial will follow at David Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Leonard's and for their excellent, loving care! Memorial contribution may be made to in Mrs. Tincher's memory. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary