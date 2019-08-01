Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis VIERS


1936 - 2019
Phyllis VIERS Obituary
VIERS, Phyllis Marie 83, of Springfield, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born March 2, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Maurice and Catherine Evans. Phyllis loved bowling, dancing and gardening. She spent her life as a devoted wife and loving mother. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Ballard; daughter Brenda Viers; two brothers; and one sister. She is survived by her children Deborah (Danny) Green and David Viers; grandchildren Michael (Amber) Green and Angela (Rob) Smiddy; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service to honor Phyllis will be Friday at 1:00 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
