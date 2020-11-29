1/
Phyllis WOODY
WOODY, Phyllis J.

Age 91, formerly of Troy, and residing at Brookhaven Retirement Community and Nursing Center for the last 10 years, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was a 1947 graduate of Fairview High School. Phyllis enjoyed reading, gardening and vacationing with her husband in Traverse City, MI, and Marco Island, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard "Dick" Woody in 2008. Survived by daughter, Vicki Yonk and her husband, Pete of Troy; 2 grandchildren, whom she dearly loved Lindsey and Al Yonk; brother-in-law, David Woody; 4 nieces, 3 nephews, and godchildren, Dr. Michael Webb and Sue Marvin. A private service will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home followed by burial at Shiloh Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Miami Valley in Phyllis's memory. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
