XANDERS, Phyllis J. 91, of Mesa, AZ, was called home to her Lord, on April 21, 2020. Born Jan. 28, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, she graduated from Community Hospital as a registered nurse. After retiring from Wittenberg Univ., she moved to Sarasota, FL. Upon the death of her husband, Don Xanders, she moved to Mesa, AZ, to be closer to her family. She is survived by son David Xanders (Noni), daughter Debbie Xanders (Steve Edwards), 2 grandchildren (Kristina and Mandee), and 1 great-grandson (Matthew). Donations can be made to the Nurse Development Fund, at the Mercy Health Foundation, 100 W. McCreight.



