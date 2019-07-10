|
Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920 Sunset ~ 7/10/2001 Mama, you were AMAZING. The Strength and Beauty you exuded was marvelous and rare. Your Style, your Smile, your Attitude, was beyond compare. The Peace and Purpose you possessed Inspired us to our core. We grew to love you more & more. We were so Proud to call you Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8 Children, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren & Bj
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 10, 2019