Pinkie BUECHTER
BUECHTER (nee Bridgewater), Pinkie Lee Pinkie Lee Buechter, nee Bridgewater, 101, of Kettering, OH, born November 14, 1918, to Samuel Bridgewater and Myrtie Comer of Columbia, KY. She passed away of natural causes, Sunday, July 26th at Centerville Health and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Marjorie Whiteside, Edna Burns, Dorothy Prueitt, and Mary Martha Auwbrey. Beloved wife of the late George Buechter. A successful business woman, she owned and operated a hair salon for many years. Her greatest sorrow was the loss of her children, Barbara Breitenstein, Joyce Huffman and Michael Timothy Nash. Survived by three grandsons; and 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Lee was loved and will be missed by all her friends and family. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 14, 2020.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
