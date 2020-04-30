Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly DAVIS


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Polly F. Age 92, of Kettering, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born April 7, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was raised in Flat Gap, KY, and returned to Ohio at the age of 15. Polly was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Davis, sister, Melda Kunkle, and brothers, Harold Fyffe and Wallace "Vanson" Daniels. She is survived by her children, John Michael Davis and wife, Marisa, Patti Lucia and Alexander, Albert Davis; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Michael Davis, Donald Lucia, Katherine Lucia, and Rachel Kleimeier; 5 great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Marilyn Scott. Private services entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Polly's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -