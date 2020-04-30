|
DAVIS, Polly F. Age 92, of Kettering, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born April 7, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was raised in Flat Gap, KY, and returned to Ohio at the age of 15. Polly was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Davis, sister, Melda Kunkle, and brothers, Harold Fyffe and Wallace "Vanson" Daniels. She is survived by her children, John Michael Davis and wife, Marisa, Patti Lucia and Alexander, Albert Davis; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Michael Davis, Donald Lucia, Katherine Lucia, and Rachel Kleimeier; 5 great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Marilyn Scott. Private services entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Polly's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020