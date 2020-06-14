Polly STROH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Polly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STROH, Polly Ann Age 84, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Richard Stroh; by her parents, William & Mabel Speicher; brothers, Wayne Speicher & Don Speicher; sister, Evelyn McGlasson. Following the passing of her husband in 2014, Ann moved to South Carolina to be closer to her family. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Froman; sons, Jon (Susan) Hunn & Steve (Teresa) Hunn; step-children, Judy (Steve) Tritle & Kathleen Monce; step-son, Richard (Marie) Stroh; brother, John (Carolyn) Speicher; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Ann was a member of Pitsburg Church of Brethren and sang with the Village Singers for many years. Due to national health concerns, a private viewing will be held for the family. A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM Wed. June 17, at Abbottsville Cemetery where social distancing can be more easily practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton OH 45459. Arrangements are in care of KREITZER FUNERAL HOME, 204 N. MAIN ST. ARCANUM, and email condolences may sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved