Polly STROH

STROH, Polly Ann Age 84, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Richard Stroh; by her parents, William & Mabel Speicher; brothers, Wayne Speicher & Don Speicher; sister, Evelyn McGlasson. Following the passing of her husband in 2014, Ann moved to South Carolina to be closer to her family. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Froman; sons, Jon (Susan) Hunn & Steve (Teresa) Hunn; step-children, Judy (Steve) Tritle & Kathleen Monce; step-son, Richard (Marie) Stroh; brother, John (Carolyn) Speicher; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Ann was a member of Pitsburg Church of Brethren and sang with the Village Singers for many years. Due to national health concerns, a private viewing will be held for the family. A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM Wed. June 17, at Abbottsville Cemetery where social distancing can be more easily practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton OH 45459. Arrangements are in care of KREITZER FUNERAL HOME, 204 N. MAIN ST. ARCANUM, and email condolences may sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.