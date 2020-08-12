1/1
PREVELLA MIMS
MIMS, Mrs. Prevella Age 97, passed away August 9, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was a native of Verbena, Alabama and a resident of Dayton for 73 years. Mrs. Mims retired from Dayton Press, McCall's Corp. as a pastry cook. She was a faithful servant of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church and head chef of the church's kitchen, now named after her for more than 60 years. After retirement she spent her years raising and educating the community's most precious natural resource; our youth, and creating smiles with her famous sweet potato pies. Prevella is preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae and Richard Gill; husband, Jeffrey Mims Sr.; brothers, Richard Gill, Andrew Gill. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. (Toni); grandson, Cory Mims (Monique); granddaughter, LaDawn Mims; daughter-in-law, Bernice Mims; grandchildren, Dillon Mims, Justin Mims, Chase Morrow; sister, Ezeller Lanier; brother, James Gill; close friends, Sallye McKinney, Julia Littlejohn; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Public walk-through visitation 9:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED). Home going celebration 12:00 noon, Open only to Family. Program will be live-streamed on the St. Luke Facebook page. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Dayton Public Schools Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.houseofwheat.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.
AUG
13
Service
12:00 PM
St. Luke M. B. Church
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
