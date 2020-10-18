RILEY, Priscilla M. 76, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Forest Glen Health Campus. Priscilla was born December 4, 1943, in Harrison, West Virginia, to Keith and Jacqueline (Hall) Ketterman. She is survived by 2 sons, Brent (Kim) Riley and Daniel Riley; grandchildren, Tara Cook, Brittaney (Joe) Reep, Mason Riley, Jacqueline Riley and Jordan Riley; great-grandchildren, Harold and Pauline Reep. She was preceded in death by daughter, Robin Cook, and grandson, Adam Cook. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



