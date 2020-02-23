Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla SELLERS-HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla SELLERS-HARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla SELLERS-HARRIS Obituary
SELLERS-HARRIS, Priscilla K. 88, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home February 16, 2020. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Akeen O. (Harris) Watson and Priscilla K. Sellers-Harris; sons, Virgil Harris, Kesalon Harris and Samuel F. Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation from 12 noon until 1 p.m. and funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the City of God Church, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -