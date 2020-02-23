|
SHELTON, Qua'lek La'ridge La'kee Age 15, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY, February 26, 2020 at MT. ENON MBC, 1501 W. Third St., with Reverend John Williams, officiating. Reverend Corey Pruitt, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020