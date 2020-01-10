|
WEBSTER (Toles), Queenie Mae Of Dayton, born May 18, 1936 in Stafford County, VA, passed away peacefully December 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Queenie was raised by her late mother, Viola Toles and her late stepfather, James Bridges. She lived in England and several different states, but always came back to Virginia to visit her many relatives and friends. She graduated from Walker Grant High School in Fredericksburg, VA. She also graduated from Belleville Area College in Illinois. Queenie accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Shiloh Old Site Baptist Church, Virginia. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, James Henry Webster; daughter, Stella Marie Webster; brothers, Edward and Roosevelt Toles; sister, Christine Toles; Queenie is survived by her son, Michael E. Webster; daughters, Stephanie G. and Cheryl A. Webster; granddaughters, Angela M. White, Samantha E. and Amanda M. Webster; sisters, Lucille Toles, Helen (Freddy) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Ruth Toles, Edna Bumbray, Ernestine "Teeny" (William) Brown; brothers-in-law, Franklin "Junior", George "Burton" and Keith (Doris) Webster; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial service 12 noon Monday, January 13, 2020 at Shiloh Old Site Baptist Church, Stafford County, VA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020