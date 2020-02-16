|
|
CAPERS III, Quinn was born on May 19, 1944 in Talladega, Alabama to the union of Quinn Capers, Jr. and Ida Gladys Baker-Capers. Quinn was the eldest of four brothers. The Air Force Veteran also served with the Dayton Fire Dept. and as a police officer for the City of Dayton for 19 years. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Quinn was preceded in death by his father, Quinn Capers, Jr. and his mother, Ida Gladys Capers. He leaves to keep his memory and legacy, his children: Alesia (Steven) Gillison, Quinn (Cheryl) Capers IV, Adrienne (Mickey) Davis, and Angela Capers, and Renee (Charles) Gray; Grandchildren: Julisa N. Capers, Quinn Capers V, Christian A. Capers, Camille C. Capers, Ryland D. Fountain, William D. Colston, Christiaan B. Colston, and James A. Woody: Brothers: Charles (Freida) Capers, Mayo Capers and Cedric Capers; his long-time special friend Lucretia Coldly, and a host of amazing nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation 11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Service: 12:00 p.m. at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Inurnment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020