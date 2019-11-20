|
BATTIN, R. Allen 81 of South Charleston passed away November 18, 2019 in the Villa of Springfield. He was born in Xenia, Ohio on February 28, 1938. He was a member of the Green Plain Friends Meeting; the South Charleston Fire Dept. for 30yrs, retiring as assistant chief; Springfield Scuba Society; the Clark County under water recovery team; numerous farm organizations. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard as a staff Sergeant. In his spare time Allen and Fran loved to travel. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond F. and Mildred Battin; grandparents and many uncles and aunts. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Frances, whom he married September 12, 1959; children Daniel Allen (Rachel) Battin and Janet Carman; sister Caroline Taylor; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends may call Saturday from 2-4pm in the First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the Springfield Cancer Center in Allen's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 20, 2019