R. Douglas REYNOLDS
1931 - 2020
REYNOLDS, R. Douglas R. Douglas Reynolds of Englewood, born June 27, 1931, at a farmhouse on Peters Road in Miami County, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. Doug lived a full life. His family moved to Harveysburg in 1941 where he lived on the family farm. He served in the Army and graduated from Wilmington College. He married Janet Doster in 1956 and began teaching industrial arts that same year. After 30 years he retired from Northmont, having also taught at Randolph and Fairview High Schools. Doug also did professional photography, mainly weddings. In his leisure time, he enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling, church and spending time with family and friends. Doug is survived by his wife Janet Reynolds, children; Mark Reynolds, Terry (John) Combs, Ted (Brenda) Reynolds, Barbara (Mike) Cooper, and Polly Reynolds, grandchildren Matt (Heidi) Reynolds, Carrie Reynolds, Dan Reynolds, Laura (Greg) White, Anne (Nick) Golgart, John (Leigh) Combs, Rob (Bekka) Reynolds, Elizabeth Reynolds, Erik Cooper, and Elise Cooper, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Barbara Doster Deppner and Colleen Reynolds, and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Lois Reynolds, and his three brothers and two of his sisters-in-law, Jim (Cathy), Jack, and Tom (Irene) Reynolds. Due to COVID-19, the family will share a private service at this time. His body was donated to WSU for science. A Celebration of Life is being planned for June 27, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to Englewood UMC or Stillwater UMC in Dayton. Online condolences can be left at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
