|
|
SCANLAN, R. Sharon 80, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Sept. 5, 1939. Sharon graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957, the University of Dayton in 1961 with a B.S. in Business Education, and the Wright State University with an M.S. in Humanities. She had worked for IBM and retired from Northridge High School after many years as a teacher. Sharon was a member of the ORTA, MRTA, the Dayton Art Institute, and secretary to the Northridge Hall of Fame. She had also operated a baton studio and was active with drum & bugle corps. Sharon had a deep affection and love of all animals. Preceded in death by her parents, Vincent & Ruth (Berry) Scanlan. Survived by many good friends. Sharon's cremated remains will be placed in a columnbarium at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020