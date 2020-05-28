|
RUWE, R. Thomas Age 92 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Barrington of West Chester. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 11, 1928, the son of John H. and Naomi (Keiser) Ruwe. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1946 and later from the University Of Cincinnati Evening College School Of Business Administration. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for five years. On October 28, 1961, he married Marilyn Brune in St. Mary's Church in Hamilton and she preceded him in death on December 24, 2016 after 55 years of happy marriage. Tom and his family owned an operated the former Keiser Clothing Company in downtown Hamilton. The store was founded by his grandfather Ray Keiser in 1933. Located in the Second National Bank building on High Street, the store was well known in Hamilton and surrounding area for its nationally known brands of men's fine clothing and furnishings. It played an active role in the retail scene when downtown Hamilton was a very vibrant shopping spot. After 37 years the store closed its doors in August 1970 due to an expansion of Second National Bank. In April of 1971 he joined Brooks Brothers Clothing new store in downtown Cincinnati as assistant manager and retired from there in 1988. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield since 1961 and along with his wife worked on a number of fund raising drives and summer festivals in their younger years. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus #968 and Hamilton Elks Lodge #93. In the summer months and along with his family they took many trips to parts of Florida, Smoky Mountains, and favorite resort Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was an avid follower of sports of all kind especially the Reds, Bengals, Notre Dame Football and Xavier Basketball. They were season ticket holders of the Bengals since 1972 and enjoyed tailgating on Sundays with a group of friends before games. Survivors include two children, John H. Ruwe and Barbara (Bruce) Fangmann; two step-grandchildren, Tina Densford and Sarah Kohlhouse; four step-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Edward (Jane) Brune; a sister-in-law, Ruth Brune. Besides his wife, Marilyn, he was also preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Herbert Brune; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn (Robert) Baumann. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Badin High School or Sacred Heart Church.
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020