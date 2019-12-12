|
SMITH, Rachael Ann Age 27, born July 31, 1992 and died on December 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by grandparents Robert Smith and Beverly Holdeman. She is survived by her parents Kelly (& Pamala) Smith and Kristine (& Michael) (Holdeman) Miller, fianc? Justin Peck, grandparents William Holdeman and Sharron Smith, siblings Ryan (& Kelsey) Smith, Nathaniel (& Brittany) Smith, John Hughes and Amy Hughes; her children Harrison and Graham McDowell (& father Samuel McDowell), uncles and aunts Matthew Holdeman, Angie Davis-Towle, Shaun (& Catherine) Smith, Kathleen (& Craig) (Smith) Hull, Shannon (& Ross Stencil) Smith, cousins Sarah (& Nathan) (Holdeman) Andrzejewski, Alex Holdeman, Madeline and Cameron Hull, and Geovanni and Louis Stencil-Smith. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00 am at the First Baptist of Kettering, 3939 Swigard Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440. A Memorial service in her memory to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions can be made in Rachael's honor to Daybreak of Dayton 605 South Patterson Blvd, Dayton Ohio 45402.To share a memory of Rachael or to leave a special message for her family please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019