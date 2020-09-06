1/1
RACHEL HEIZER
1923 - 2020
HEIZER, Rachel A. Rachel A. Heizer, age 96, of Lebanon, OH, passed away, Monday, August 31, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on December 1, 1923, to the late Ella (Hacker) and Irvin Allen. For more than 34 years, she owned and operated the Beauty Nook in Middletown, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett R. Heizer in 2008; 3 brothers, Clay Allen, Clarance Allen and Clyde Allen; and 5 sisters, Ida Allen, Fannie Combs, Lottie Sparks, Nannie Tracy and Jo Roberts. Rachel is survived by her children, Garnett (Norma) Heizer, Gary (Linda) Heizer, Carol (Billy) Lester and Jill Monds; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Ann Jordan. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the Family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
