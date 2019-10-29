Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
House of Prayer, Franklin
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
House of Prayer, Franklin
1948 - 2019
HENSLEY, Rachel Marie Age 71, of Franklin, OH; went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 27, 2019 at her residence. Rachel was born in Middletown, OH on March 4, 1948 to the late Carl R. and Freda (Coffey) Lawson. Rachel was preceded in death by her first husband, Brad Montgomery, her second husband, Henry Hensley, brothers, Joe, John, Tom and Bill Lawson; sisters, Linda Norvell, Edna Hayworth and Pauline Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Freda R. Lewis; and two grandchildren, Sierra and Rachel Wells. Funeral Services are 1pm Friday November 1, 2019 at the House of Prayer, Franklin, OH with Pastor Roger Mullins officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 1pm at the church. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Wourms, Dr. Brown, the Atrium Medical Center and Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
