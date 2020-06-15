Rachel OSBORNE
OSBORNE, Rachel M. Age 86, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Hord and Ethel Williams, husband, Lawrence F. Osborne, daughter, Karen Tipton and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Osborne. surviving are her children; Paul and Brenda Osborne, Donna and Tom Kazee, Joe Osborne, Steve and Lori Osborne, Jim Osborne, sister, Ruth, brother, Howard and wife, Florence, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements, Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
