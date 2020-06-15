Rachel OSBORNE

OSBORNE, Rachel M. Age 86, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Hord and Ethel Williams, husband, Lawrence F. Osborne, daughter, Karen Tipton and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Osborne. surviving are her children; Paul and Brenda Osborne, Donna and Tom Kazee, Joe Osborne, Steve and Lori Osborne, Jim Osborne, sister, Ruth, brother, Howard and wife, Florence, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements, Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 15, 2020.