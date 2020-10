I am so sorry to hear about your mom. In spite of moving from Appleto in 1973, Rae and I had kept in contact at Christmas. I even got to spend time with her here in Duluth.



Your mom was a lovely person who was so easy to be with. I enjoyed our shared parenting days when we lived in your backyard and always found her someone I could be at home with.



My heart goes out to all of you on her death and your fathers. He was a fishing companion of my husbands.



Prayer for all of you that your wonderful memories will bring warm smiles into your hearts.

Theresa Grosser

Friend