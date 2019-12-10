|
|
WINDERS, Raelene 80, of Tazewell, VA passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in her home. Raelene was born May 24, 1939 in McDowell County, West Virginia to Ira and Thelma (Jackson) Lester. Survivors include two children, Vickie Exline and Sean Winders; three grandchildren, Candy, Theresa and Chantae; two great grandchildren, Benjamin and Kolton; four siblings, Glenna Hale, Pat Bunting, Johnny Prevento and Mitchell Prevento; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joy; and a brother, Melvin. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019