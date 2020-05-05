|
DHINGRA, Dr. Raj It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of our dearest Dr. Raj Dhingra. He is survived by his loving parents, (Gobind Ram Dhingra, age 94 and Sarojani Devi Narula, age 88), his beloved wife, Freesia, his two beautiful children, Rhea and Rohan, his six siblings, and many adoring family members. He has been a practicing nephrologist at Renal Physicians Inc. since 2000, and has helped thousands of patients in the Dayton area and beyond. Dr. Dhingra lived a life of grace, humility, and compassion. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a virtual prayer ceremony and memorial service on Monday, May 4 EDT followed by a private cremation service. Please refer to the Routsong Funeral Home website for updated information. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations are made to the following charitable organizations that were close to Dr. Dhingra's heart: - The Hindu Temple of Greater Dayton: https://daytontemple.com/donate/ - The Dayton Foodbank: https://thefoodbankdayton.org/donate/ - Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University: https://makeagift.stanford.edu/ Under "Special Instructions/Other Designation" please write: "Mahajan Labs"
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020