TRAMMELL, Reverend Raleigh Was born on December 30, 1936, in Grantville, Georgia. Pastor of the Central Baptist Church for 52 years, Former President of the Dayton Chapter SCLC, Former National Board Chairman SCLC. Rev. Trammell leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 61 years, Anne; daughters, Angela Trammell Goodwine and Cheryl Spencer (David); brother, Richard Trammell and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, August 24, 2019 at CENTRAL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5160 Derby Rd. Reverend D'Anthony Chattams, Officiating, with Reverend William Shaw, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019