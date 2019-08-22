Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CENTRAL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
CENTRAL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
5160 Derby Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raleigh TRAMMELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raleigh TRAMMELL


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raleigh TRAMMELL Obituary
TRAMMELL, Reverend Raleigh Was born on December 30, 1936, in Grantville, Georgia. Pastor of the Central Baptist Church for 52 years, Former President of the Dayton Chapter SCLC, Former National Board Chairman SCLC. Rev. Trammell leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 61 years, Anne; daughters, Angela Trammell Goodwine and Cheryl Spencer (David); brother, Richard Trammell and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, August 24, 2019 at CENTRAL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5160 Derby Rd. Reverend D'Anthony Chattams, Officiating, with Reverend William Shaw, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raleigh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now