Ralph CASSEL
CASSEL, Ralph T.

Age 91 of Springboro, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He had worked as a truck driver for many years for Phillips Industries. He was also a longtime member of Fairview Brethren in Christ Church in Englewood. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Stephen (Rhonda) Cassel of Clayton, Samuel (Sharon) Cassel of Springboro, son-in-law: Larry Domsher of Dayton, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters: Lois (Terry) Miller of Canton, Carolyn (Douglas) Hempfing of PA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Grace V. (Seese) Cassel, parents: John Ezra and Ruth (Thuma) Cassel and daughter: Susan Domsher. A walk-through

visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with

Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Brethren in Christ Church, "Deacon Fund". Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Ralph and to leave online condolences, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
