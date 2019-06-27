Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
FRYE, Ralph J. Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Heartland of Beavercreek. Ralph retired from Kroger after 36 years of service, during his life he loved fishing, woodworking and spending time with his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Gladys Frye; and 2 brothers, Paul & Roger. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon G.; daughter & son-in-law, Sherri & Jeff Dix of Lebanon; son & daughter-in-law, Rich & Trish Frye of Newark; grandchildren, Jonathan & Tyler Dix, Kyle & Wyatt Frye; Sharon's brothers & sisters-in-law, Ron & Carol Miller of Beavercreek, and Rod & Anita Miller of West Carrollton; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Paul Thacker officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital Foundation to support "Child Life", 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404 in Ralph's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
