GOINS, Ralph Emerson Age 98, of Trotwood, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Preble County, Ohio on July 22, 1920 to the late Lucittie and Goldie (Hawvermale) Goins. Ralph met and married his wife Phyllis Lorene (Uhl) Goins on June 30, 1944, making their home in Montgomery County on the farm until building and moving to Millard Road. Phyllis preceded him in death on January 13, 2014. In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Huber and Floyd and Clayton Goins. He is survived by his sons, Philip (Sharyn) and Ned (Doris) Goins; grandchildren, Chad (Janet) Goins, Heather (Brandon) Lukich, and Stephen (Anna) Goins; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Audrey, and Grant Goins, Zoe Lukich, and Nora, Olivia, and Emily Goins. Ralph was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy who served during WWII from 1942 to 1945 in a Patrol Bomber Squadron 106 in the South Pacific and received the Air Medal. He retired from GM after 32 years of service, and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. camping and fishing. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31 from 2-3PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 3PM with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis Township. Contributions in Ralph memory may be made to VITAS Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439.