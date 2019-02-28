GOODMAN, Ralph W. Age 90, of Little Rock, AR went home to be with his Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Colonel Glenn Health and Rehab. He was a longtime member of Parkview Church of the Nazarene in Kettering, OH and retired as an Electronic Equipment Specialist at the Defense Electronic Supply Center in Dayton. He served his country in the Army Air Corp/Air Force and was a WWII veteran. Ralph was preceded in death by wife of 58 years, Flavia Goodman; his brothers, William, Lewis and Donald; his daughter, Susan Bramel and daughter-in-law, Linda Goodman. He is survived by his son, Ralph Goodman of Independence, KY; 2 daughters, Karen (Rick) Stein of Little Rock, AR and Sylvia Goodman of Oklahoma City, OK; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Miami Valley Memorial Garden Chapel, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, with Rev. Ron Justice officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary