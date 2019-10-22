|
|
HIBBARD, Ralph Age 73, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019. Ralph was born in Barbourville, KY on March 28, 1946 to the late Willie and Victoria (Stewart) Hibbard. Ralph is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Sue (Ballard) Hibbard; daughter, Michelle Lynn (Denver) Hembree; son, Thomas (Kellee) Hibbard; three grandchildren, Tyler Hibbard, Justin Hibbard, Terry Hembree and great grandson Bentlee N. Hembree. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Hibbard family.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2019