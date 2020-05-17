|
|
HINDERS, Ralph M. Age 84, of Kettering passed away peacefully Tuesday May 12th, of Alzheimer's. He was born in Dayton to the late, Andrew and Cecelia (Broerman) Hinders. Also preceding him in death are his siblings: Vera, Richard, Virginia, Wilmer, Elwood, Anna Mae and Andrea. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Zink); sons, Tim (Sue), Tom (Cheryl), Todd (Amy); his grandchildren Jessica (Jeremy), Justin (Michelle), Tamara (Todd), Nic (Erica), April, Drew, and JJ and nine great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Ralph was a 1954 graduate of Chaminade High School and he retired from the Dayton Daily News as a photo engraver after 46 years. He ran Bingo at Church of the Ascension for over 40 years and he will always be remembered as "Bingo Ralph". He was also a longtime member of Church of the Ascension, member of Knights of Columbus #500, Catholic Order of Foresters, a proud member of the UD Flyers Club and was a dedicated fan of UD basketball and football. Ralph had a wonderful life and with his good sense of humor, he loved to make people laugh. He was loved and will be missed. Due to the current circumstances, services are private, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please no flowers at this time, consider a donation to the . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. GO FLYERS!!
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020