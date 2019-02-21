HUFFMAN, Ralph D. 85, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019, following several years of failing health. He was born in Hanging Rock, Ohio on November 6, 1933, the son of the late Frank A. and Alverna (Cron) Huffman. Ralph proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Marion Power Shovel following 17 years of service and then from the State of Ohio Department of Corrections following ten years of service. In 1995, he was honored as Corrections Officer of the Year at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Ralph was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara K. (Lowry) Huffman; sons, Mark A. (Marcie) Huffman and David W. Huffman; and granddaughters, Grace K. Huffman and Lauren K. Huffman. Also surviving are sisters, Rita (Jim) Loy and Faye Carrico; brother, Jimmy (Bonnie) Hoffman; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Caroline N. Huffman; sisters, Ruth Thomas, Virginia (Virgie) Clester and Betty Bryant; and brother, Roger. Ralph's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary