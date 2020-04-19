Home

LAKES, Ralph Age 95 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his family's home. He was born on February 22, 1925 in Bond, Kentucky, the son of the late Pal & Pearl (Warrick) Lakes. Mr. Lakes was a Truck Driver for American Freight Systems with over 35 years of service. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his wife Alla Mae Lakes in 1977, 8 brothers Blaine, Beebe, Clellon, Ray, Herchel, Hubert, Dale & Denver Lakes, and by his 2 sisters Jeralee (Lakes) Padia & Pauline Melton. He is survived by his foster daughter Judy Lee Carpenter, his granddaughter Gina Carpenter, sister-in-law Norma Lakes, his niece Beverly Amsler and husband Donald, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. A Memorial Graveside service was held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Ralph Lakes, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
