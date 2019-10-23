|
MITCHELL, Ralph H. 94, of Urbana, formerly of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1924, in Springfield the son of the late Ralph P. and Ruth (Wilson) Mitchell. Ralph graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1943. Following school, he served our country in the United States Navy during World War II. He spent his working life as a rough carpenter working on notable building projects such as the Interstate Highway system and the International Harvester Plant on St. Rt. 68. He enjoyed hunting, sports (especially Michigan!) and vegetable gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia M. Mitchell in 2010. Ralph is survived by his three children: Mark Mitchell (JoAnne Bragg) of Urbana, Gail Jaraki of Michigan; and Wes Mitchell of Urbana; two grandchildren: Allen (Jane Liu) Mitchell and Andrea Mitchell; great grandson, Calvin Mitchell, and nephew, Steve Rust and nieces: Beverly Brannon and Karen Wooten. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Marge Jefferis and Joan Bishop, one brother, Jack Mitchell, nephew, Keith Mitchell, niece Becky Bland, and daughter-in-law, Imelda Mitchell. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 1:30 pm in Vale Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to Ohio Hospice for the kindness shown to Ralph and the family, as well as Caregiver Jerri Jackson. Arrangements in care of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019