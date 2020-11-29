MOLER, Ralph
Age 92, of Germantown, OH
, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday,
November 12, 2020. He was born was on
February 9, 1928, to the late
Julia (Esteb) and John F. Moler. Ralph and was a graduate of
Germantown High School ~ Class of 1947. He was a faithful member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church. He served as Mayor of Germantown in the mid 70's; and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. Ralph was founder and owner of Moler Construction; and built many homes and
businesses in and around Germantown and Southwest Ohio and numerous homes in Central Florida, where he and Alleen had their retirement home for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard "Dick" Moler. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Alleen A. (Isbrell) Moler; his son, John (Mary) Moler; his daughter, Judith (Roger) Doolin; his grandchildren, Kimberly (Shane), Nicole (Bobby), John Jr. (Amy), Jeff (Casey), and
Nathan; 8 great-grandchildren. Private Services were held ~ with Burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired
memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS. Dalton Funeral Home,
Germantown ~ serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net