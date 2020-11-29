1/1
Ralph MOLER
MOLER, Ralph

Age 92, of Germantown, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born was on

February 9, 1928, to the late

Julia (Esteb) and John F. Moler. Ralph and was a graduate of

Germantown High School ~ Class of 1947. He was a faithful member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church. He served as Mayor of Germantown in the mid 70's; and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. Ralph was founder and owner of Moler Construction; and built many homes and

businesses in and around Germantown and Southwest Ohio and numerous homes in Central Florida, where he and Alleen had their retirement home for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard "Dick" Moler. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Alleen A. (Isbrell) Moler; his son, John (Mary) Moler; his daughter, Judith (Roger) Doolin; his grandchildren, Kimberly (Shane), Nicole (Bobby), John Jr. (Amy), Jeff (Casey), and

Nathan; 8 great-grandchildren. Private Services were held ~ with Burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired

memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown ~ serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
