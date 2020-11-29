Age 92, of, went home to be with the Lord on ThursdayNovember 12, 2020. He was born was onFebruary 9, 1928, to the lateJulia (Esteb) and John F. Moler. Ralph and was a graduate ofGermantown High School ~ Class of 1947. He was a faithful member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church. He served as Mayor of Germantown in the mid 70's; and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. Ralph was founder and owner of Moler Construction; and built many homes andbusinesses in and around Germantown and Southwest Ohio and numerous homes in Central Florida, where he and Alleen had their retirement home for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard "Dick" Moler. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Alleen A. (Isbrell) Moler; his son, John (Mary) Moler; his daughter, Judith (Roger) Doolin; his grandchildren, Kimberly (Shane), Nicole (Bobby), John Jr. (Amy), Jeff (Casey), andNathan; 8 great-grandchildren. Private Services were held ~ with Burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desiredmemorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS.Germantown ~ serving the family. Please share condolences at