PAGEL II, Ralph William Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Ralph was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 14, 1947 to Dr. Ralph William Pagel and Dorathy (Grippo) Pagel. Ralph was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1968-1972, during the Vietnam War as a Seabee. Ralph started his career at Grippo Potato Chip Company at the age of 14. After Ralph returned from the Navy, he went to college and graduated with a business degree. Upon graduation he became plant manager of Grippo's in 1975. In 1982, upon the death of his mother, he became President of the company. He was active in the company until his death. On June 5, 1976, he married Phyllis Baird. Ralph was an active member of the Butler County Sportsman's Club; he was an avid golfer, a Cincinnati Reds fan, and enjoyed working on his antique truck. Ralph loved the beach and especially loved Dauphin Island, AL. He was active in his grandchildren's lives and loved watching them in all of their activities, rarely missing a performance or game. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Phyllis Pagel; two daughters, Angela (Gregory) Clanton and Teri (Joshua) Baker; five grandchildren, Erin, Bradley, Krista, Johnathan, and Elizabeth; two siblings, Dorathy (Edgar) Saylor and James Pagel; one brother in law, Harold Schreiber, and many other family and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nancy Schreiber; one sister and brother in law, Linda (James) Foster; and one sister in law, Elizabeth Pagel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, until time of service at 12noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to The Seabee Museum and Memorial Park, 21 Lafrate Way, North Kingstown, Rhode Island 02852. Condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com