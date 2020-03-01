|
REED, Ralph C. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Ralph was the retired Owner & Founder of Reed Surveying. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the , St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus and he loved animals, the outdoors & reading books. Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie H. (Hiller) in 1998. He is survived by his brother, William J. Reed of Kettering; several nieces & nephews; including, Greta Reed, Penelope Loper and John Reed; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4600 Ackerman Blvd. with Father Tim Fahey celebrant. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Dayton in Ralph's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020