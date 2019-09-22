|
RICHTER, Sr., Ralph E. 'Ace', 'Chief', 'Mr. Ralph', 'Dad', 'Dee', 'Grandpa', formerly of Oakwood, passed away surrounded by family, September 19, 2019 at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH at age 95. Born December 12, 1923 in Merchantville, NJ to Horace Freytag and Sophie Moe Richter the family was raised in Philadelphia, PA. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years (Lisa Myers) in 2005, siblings, Horace, Jr., Christian, Wallace, Julian, John, Kenneth and Robert Richter and Grandson Ralph E. III. Ralph is survived by sister Louise Hinkle of Derry, NH, children Ralph E. (Linda) Richter, Jr., Carolyn (Kevin) Hoagland, Lisa (Bill) Willis, and Nancy (Dennis) Schramm. He is also survived by beloved grandchildren Rob, Jamie, Aaron, Paul, Lindsey, Lee and Andrea and 12 great grandchildren. Ralph attended Temple University (Theology), served in the US Navy during WWII and retired as Administrative Manager of Retail Sales after a 39-year career at NCR. Awarded the American Legion Award for scholarship at Lea School- Phila, PA, Boys Choir Member St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Phila, PA, Lay Reader/Choir Member St. Mary's Epis. Church, past treasurer Medford NJ Rotary, Cub Master Pack #48 Medford Lakes, Eucharistic minister with the Episcopal Church Mission in the Pines of NJ, Past treasurer and church school superintendent, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Medford NJ, 57 year member of Christ Episcopal Church, Dayton, past Vestry, Past board member Proctor Conference Center, Past Treasurer Suicide Prevention Center, Past President Oakwood Band Parents Assn, 10 + year KMC volunteer, St. Vincent de Paul volunteer, Past Trustee Episcopal Retirement Homes, Past President Canterbury Court Advisory Committee, NCR loaned executive for United Way Campaign, 65 year Master Mason Millennium Lodge # 779, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason, Miami Valley, Antioch Shrine, philanthropy and kindness were key elements throughout his life. Family would like to say a very special thank you to Bethany Village staff (Woodview) and . Private Interment at Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ralph's honor to Bethany Village Gratuity Fund, 6430 Inner Mission way, Centerville, OH 45459, , or by performing random act of kindness. For those wishing, condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019