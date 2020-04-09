|
|
RIMER, Ralph E. Age 83 of Hamilton passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at Jamestowne Nursing Center. He was born November 11, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio. Mr. Rimer was a member of the U. S. Army National Guard of Ohio. He worked for many years as a meat cutter for Hornung's Meat Market, Gentile's Meats, and Hammann's Meat Market. He is survived by his wife Charlotte "Sis" Rimer and one son Patrick Rimer. A private family funeral service will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield, and burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 1:00 PM Monday April 13, 2020 via a link provided through www.websterfuneralhomes.com by clicking on the obituary of Mr. Rimer. A public celebration of Mr. Rimer's life will be held at a later date at Lindenwald United Methodist Church.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2020