SAUM, Ralph Clement Age 97 of Dayton, passed away on March 14, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Irene Saum and his twin brother and sister-in-law John and Jean Saum. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Helen Morgan-Saum; children: Cinda (Jeff) Woodward, Cathy (Steve) Norris; step-sons: Thomas Morgan, Geofrey Morgan, Kirby Morgan, Kelly Morgan, and Jon (Kari) Morgan; grandchildren Brian (Denise) Norris, Leslie (Brian) Hanzelka, Paul (Krista) Woodward, step-grandchildren: Cian (Melanie), Ryan, Shae and Onyx Morgan, and 8 great-grandchildren. Ralph had his own tool and die design business for 32 years. He and his brother, John, had a dance band (Saum Brothers Band) for 25 years. Ralph played first clarinet in the Dayton Junior Philharmonic Orchestra as a teenager. He was a member of Mystique Lodge of the Masons and a member of Antioch Shrine for 75 years. Ralph played clarinet in the Antioch Brass Band for those 75 years, a remarkable accomplishment. For 10 years, he was a member of the Dayton Letter Carriers Band, both as a clarinet player and as director of the band. He also played in the Fairborn Community Band and served as the assistant director for several years. A Memorial Service in Ralph's honor will be held at a later date in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020