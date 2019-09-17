Home

Ralph SIVERT Jr.


1943 - 2019
SIVERT Jr., Ralph William 76, of Wilmington, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 7, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ralph William and Doris Helfinstine Sivert. He was a member of Bethel Community Church, Xenia, and retired from DP & L and Vectren. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (White) Sivert, whom he married, January 24, 2015, children, Jodi Lynn Berger, Tampa, FL, Holly (Greg) Secrest, Kettering, and Ted (Michelle) Sivert, Wilmington, step-children, Shannon Cook, Xenia, Justin Cook, Wilmington, and Kylie (Luke) Sobota, Beavercreek, grandchildren, Jeff (Sara), Dana, Jake, Zack, Victoria, Aubrey, Anden, and Elias, great-grandchildren, Connor, Trenton, Scarlet, Weston, Alayna, and Quentin, a sister, Carole Jean Ellison, Kettering, two brothers-in-law, Ronald Gayle Ferguson, Beavercreek, and Jim White, London, two sisters-in-law, Sharon (Rick) Boysel, Jamestown, and Lee Ann (Don) Ellsworth, Springfield, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Beverly Ferguson, and by a brother-in-law, Lonnie Ellison. Ralph loved fishing, hunting, and a variety of sports. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, September 19, at Bethel Community Church, 1020 Lower Bellbrook Rd., Xenia, with Pastor John E. Lockwood officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
