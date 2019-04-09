STAHL, Ralph R. 82 of Dayton, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born to Ralph R. Sr. and Evelyn Mae (nee: Mattingly) Stahl on September 1, 1936 in Louisville, KY. Ralph graduated from Flaget High School, attended the University of Dayton and was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church. He retired from NCR after 27 years of service. Ralph has been an active member and volunteer in the Centerville Community for 57 years in the Jaycees (President and Man of the Year), Junior Achievement, United Way and the Centerville Create the Vision project. He was also the recipient of the Gerry Hall Service Award in 2007. Ralph dedicated much of his life to volunteering with Centerville sports; coaching Wee Elks football and baseball teams. He served as President of the Elks Athletic Boosters and established the CHS Scholar Athlete award. Ralph was the founder and first president of the CHS Speech and Debate Boosters. Ralph was a proud member of the Centerville Elks Football Chain Gang for 38 years and the Dayton Agonis Club. He enjoyed golf and watching UD Basketball and Ohio State Football. Ralph will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather and for his great sense of humor and witty comments. Preceded in death by his parents and his son Mark J. Stahl. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 62 years, Susan P. (nee: Adams) Stahl, his three children, Cynthia (Dennis) Meyung, Michael Stahl and Judith (Dr. James) Bierly, and seven grandchildren, Scott, Jeff, Jenna, Jordan, Aaron, Cameron and Jack. Ralph donated his body to the WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00AM at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave, Dayton with a reception to follow in the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Assoc. of Dayton or St. George's Memorial Fund. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary