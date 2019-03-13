Home

Ralph STEINBRUGGE


STEINBRUGGE, Ralph J. "Joe" Age 80 of Dayton, OH passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at . He was born May 5, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to Ralph and Margaret (Smith) Steinbrugge. Joe married Janice Elam on January 23, 1995 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe retired in 1998 from Delco Products where he worked as a job setter. Joe and Janice loved to travel, and he enjoyed fishing and bowling as well. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Ralph is survived by his wife Janice; six children, Stephanie (Scott) Hall, Tammera Borjon, Daniel (Kimberly) Steinbrugge, Tonya (John) Quaranto, Lisa Wolfe and Christopher (Lisa) Wolfe; eighteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; two brothers and two sisters; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judith Evans; two brothers; a great granddaughter; and two great grandsons. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church, 310 Allen St, Dayton, OH 45410. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
