STODD, Ralph Peter "Pete" Age 62 of Bellbrook, OH, passed away April 18, 2020. Pete was born on October 12, 1957 to Walter and Geraldine (Ward) Stodd. He graduated from Pontiac High School in 1976 and received his Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Dayton in 1980. Pete cofounded multiple businesses within the beer and beverage can industry that were both innovative and successful, such as Formatec Tooling Systems in 1986 and Container Development Ltd. in 1998. These businesses are world renown for providing cutting edge technology in metal forming. Pete went on to become a managing partner at Consumer Convenience Technologies, where he was developing and perfecting a patented push button lid, a technology designed to aid in the task of opening jars. His employees thought highly of him, remembering him by his enthusiastic nature, as well as his foresight and the wisdom he imparted. Pete was passionate about his work, devoting his life to the development of his company and the patents he created. The life of the party, he enjoyed planning and hosting gatherings. Pete had a larger than life personality, a generous spirit, and a civic nature. Pete also enjoyed golf, tennis, football, and traveling around the world. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Geraldine Stodd; Joseph Stephens; twins David Joseph and Mark. Pete is survived by his loving wife Darci Stodd; Pete's children Ryan Stodd, Andrea (Daniel) Durnell, Mollie Stodd; step-children Chad (Heather) Stephens, Davey (Ashley) Stephens, Dexter Kolb, Dusty (Anna) Kolb; grandchildren Deacon, Daxton, Harper, Ashton, Dalton, Dawson, Davin, Ayman, Desmyn, Kohen, Kenzie, and a grandson on the way; siblings Jeff, Jim, CeCe, Lucy, and Anne He is also survived by first wife Tina Stodd; second wife Susan Stodd. A private family service is being held.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020